5 Salman Khan films which changed Bollywood

Bristi Dey
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
While letting Munni find her way to Pakistan, Salman Khan made us fall in love with the fun and loving guy Pawan. Emotions run high and a lesson of humility is spoken deeply in the film, making it one of his best works.
Sultan
A story of redemption and utmost resilience, Sultan has earned several hits in the cinemas. Salman through his thrilling acting has brought a narrative that soon became a beloved film for a generation. For this role he also underwent a lot of body transformation.
Tubelight
This film showcased an unwavering amount of hope in the wartime, with Salman powerfully portraying a righteous man trapped in unforgiving times.
Dabangg
A movie that changed the fashion of the entire generation! The songs, the walking style and of course the dialogues, each one brought a delight as Inspector Chulbul Pandey delivered action scenes with utmost swag.
Andaz Apna Apna
Back in the day, Salman's movies were something truly mind blowing and one of the is Andaz Apna Apna. Here two protagonists try to win over a millionaire's daughter and soon run into major trouble. It's packed with all the fun and laughter!