5 ways to avoid Ramadan weight gain and indigestion

Udisha
The Holy month of Ramadan is here and for devout Muslims, it is the time to observe a strict fast known as Roza. While it is time for celebration, taking care of your health is very important. Here are a few ways in which you can avoid indigestion and weight gain during Ramadan.
Break the fast slowly
The Roza must be observed between sunrise and sunset and even water is not allowed. Only two meals can be eaten, the pre-dawn meal Suhoor and the sunset meal, Iftar. It is very important to break the fast gradually. Start by drinking water and other liquids to warm up your stomach.
Avoid heavy meals
Since you are eating food in long intervals, avoid fried and calorie heavy food. Eating a heavy meal in an empty stomach can fasten fat deposition and even cause indigestion. Go for lighter meals with less oil content.
Eat healthy
While Ramadan is incomplete without kebabs and other meat delicacies, also remember to eat fiber-rich foods such as green vegetables and complex carbohydrates like brown rice and more. This fill you up properly and also keeps your weight in check.
Eat slowly
Eating hurriedly disrupts the digestion process, causing indigestion and bloating. Measure your portions properly and eat slowly instead of eating a lot quickly to avoid calorie overload.
Stay hydrated
Although drinking water is not allowed during Roza, once the fast is broken at Iftar, remember to hydrate yourself properly. Water is absolutely important to stay healthy and active, especially if the temperatures are high. While you can, drink at least 8 glasses of water.