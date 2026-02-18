Healthy Sehri meals that keep you full all day

ANOUSHKA NAG
Avocado Toast
Avocado toast's nutrient-dense composition and creamy texture have made it incredibly popular. This recipe, which is ideal for Sehri, blends protein, fibre and healthy fats from avocado to keep you full for hours.
Overnight Oats
For Sehri, overnight oats are amazing. They are very nourishing in addition to being convenient. Oats, chia seeds, and yoghurt—combine to offer protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. You may save time in the morning and still have a nutrient-dense meal early in the morning.
Fruit Smoothies
An excellent way to start your Sehri is with a cool, hydrating fruit smoothie. This smoothie is light and nutrient-dense, with natural sugars, vitamins, and antioxidants. It gives you more energy and moisturises your body.
Masala Dosa
Masala dosa is a hearty and filling dish as it contains carbohydrates, protein, and fibre in one delectable package, the crispy dosa with a flavorful spicy potato filling is the ideal Sehri choice. It's a dynamic lunch that won't make you feel tired.
Energy Bites
These tiny, incredibly potent energy bites are a great choice for Sehri. In addition to being nutrient-dense, it is also quite simple to make. Its ingredients, which include oats, almonds, and dried fruits, are rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats that support energy levels throughout the day.