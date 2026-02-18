Holi 2026: 5 easy tips to identify chemicals in colours

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the easiest tips to identify chemicals in Holi colours is to feel the texture. Organic colours has a very pleasant and silky feel. On the other hand, the chemical colours has a coarse and gritty texture along with a shiny metallic finish.
Organic Holi colours are generally odourless or consist of a very mild fragrance. But if you get a strong overpowering scent from the colours, it is probably made of harmful synthetic chemicals.
Performing a patch test also helps you a lot to identify chemicals in Holi colours. Take a little of colour powder and rub on a specific part of your palms and leave it for 30 minutes. After washing, if you experience itchiness and see a strong stain, then it is definitely a non-organic colour.
One of the most effective tips to identify chemicals in Holi colours is to take the acidity test. Take a small portion of gulaal and a few drops of lemon. Natural colours will not loose its shade. But synthetic colours will either turn red or release a very pungent odour.
Organic colours is completely water soluble because of their natural ingredients. But chemical colours will either float on top, stick on the sides or settle down as residues.