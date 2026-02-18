Ramadan 2026: What are Suhoor and Iftaar?

Udisha
Ramadan 2026
Ramadan, the most popular Islamic festical, is the holiest month in their calendar. The one month-long festival honours the revelation of the Islamic holy book, Quran and fasting is a major ritual. This fast is also known as Roza, one of the five pillars of the religion.
Roza, the fast
The Roza is kept from sunrise to sunset and not even a drop of water is allowed. Only two meals are allowed everyday: Suhoor or Sehri and Iftar.
Suhoor
Suhoor, also known as Sehri is the pre-dawn meal which marks the beginning of the day. It must be eaten before the first ray of sun summons the day and families gather to eat enough food to sustain them all day.
Iftar
The Roza or fast is broken with the evening meal called Iftar, only when the sun sets. This is usually a huge, celebratory meal with various fruits and traditional delicacies. However, the fast must first be broken with some dates and water, a tradition started by Prophet Muhammad.
The timings of Ramadan
In 2026, Roza will begin somewhere between February 18 to 19, depending on the sighting of the moon. The duration of the fast will depend on global location. However, since spring equinox is near, the duration will be more or less equal. The Suhoor usually ends by 5:30 a.m. and the Iftar begins after 6 p.m.