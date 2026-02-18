Savour the best places for Iftaar dinners in Delhi this Ramadan

DEBOLINA ROY
When we talk about best places for Iftaar dinners in Delhi, this iconic eatery is a must-pick. Karim’s provides an amazing ambiance during Ramadan. Try their Mutton Korma along with soft Khamiri Roti and Mutton Burra, followed by the sweet taste of Sheermal to finish off your meal.
They prepare their famous grilled chicken by covering/gravy it with a secret butter-spice mix. Their butter chicken (Tashla) is among the most iconic dishes along with their chicken tikka.
Al Jawahar has very similar flavours but is a bit more spacious than Karim's. This restaurant is popular for those looking to eat hearty meats. Try their tangy and spicy Chicken Changezi and creamy Mutton Ishtu.
Tucked away in the lanes of Okhla, it is one of the best places for Iftaar dinners in Delhi. The most popular dish on the menu is their Nalli Nihari with bheja and paya. Their Nihari is cooked for hours on end, and by the time it comes to you, the meat will literally fall of the bones.
Iftaar is never incomplete without some sweet treats. Head over to this little store for the best traditional sweets. Finish off your Iftaar dinner with a delicious Shahi Tukda drizzled with rich rabri, and finish with a refreshing bowl of Phirni.