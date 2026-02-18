What is the best time to visit Kerala? 4 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
The monsoon season lasts from June to September, making it the best time to visit Kerala. Many people have an issue dealing with the muddy roads and overcast weather, but you can witness Kerala's breathtaking scenery painted with clouds and mist. It is also the best time for authentic Ayurvedic treatments and therapies.
Some people are not eager to visit Kerala during summer. But it is the best time for trek lovers. Enhance your experience with Wester Ghats’ treks, boating at the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, and cost-effective accommodations.
If you are planning to visit on the peak season in Kerala, try to pick the offbeat gems, like Thekkady, Kasargod, Kollam, Iringal crafts village, etc. Visit serene tea and coffee estates, ancient caves, temples, waterfalls, all amidst the lush greenery.
If you want to have the classic backwaters experience in Alleppy, the October to February are the best months to visit Kerala. You can expect clear skies, pleasant coastal breeze but with crowd and price hikes.