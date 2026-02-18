Why corner rooms are bigger than other rooms? Travel influencer spills 4 secrets

DEBOLINA ROY
Alma Asinobi, a travel influencer, recently revealed that one of the reasons why corner rooms are bigger than other rooms is the design. They are located at the end of hallways and share two exterior walls, while most hotel rooms only have one. So, corner rooms will typically have a slightly bigger space.
A corner room generally has 2 exterior walls. This is why often corner rooms have additional windows. Natural light will give you the illusion that a room is larger and/or airier. While it is possible to have a very limited amount of difference in square footage, natural light can still allow the space to appear larger.
Another reason why corner rooms are bigger than other rooms in a hotel is the construction of hallway ends. There may be leftover existing spaces at the ends of hallways that architects may not want to leave behind.
When hotels charge for rooms, they generally charge according to the category. So travellers who want more space and/or more light might be able to get that by simply asking for a corner room at check-in (if it is available).