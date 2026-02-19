4 previous movie adaptations of Wuthering Heights that came before the 2026 movie

Udisha
With the 2026 movie, Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell causing major debate around the world, we cannot help but remember the movie adaptations of the popular novel by Emile Brontë, that came before it. While the new movie, starring Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, is yet to stand the test of time, here are a few that have.
Wuthering Heights (1939)
Many versions may come and go, but this one will remain a classic. A true Hollywood production, this iconic adaptation was directed by William Wyler with Merle Oberon as Catherine and Laurence Olivier as Heathcliff.
Wuthering Heights (1970)
This Robert Fuest directed movie had Timothy Dalton play Heathcliff and Anna Calder-Marshall as Catherine. While initially criticised for its melodrama, the movie brings out the passion and gothic elements in the novel, further highlighted by its beautiful soundtrack.
Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights (1992)
This is arguably one of the most loved versions of the classic novel and many feel this adaptation did the most justice to the movie. Directed by the legendary Peter Kosminsky, it stars Ralph Fiennes as Heathcliff and Juliette Binoche as Catherine.
Wuthering Heights (2011)
This Andrea Arnold directed adaptation is iconic for several reasons, one of it being, it was the first version to cast a person of colour as Heathcliff, who is described as a "dark-skinned gypsy" in the book. James Howson's portrayal of Heathcliff is thus seen as historically correct who stars opposite Kaya Scodelario as Catherine.