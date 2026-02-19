4 ways to prep your hair a week before Holi

Udisha
Deep moisturisation
Holi colours can seriously ruin your hair so it is important to take a few precautionary measures. Make sure your hair is heavily moisturised. A week before Holi, use some hair mask or oil to saturate the roots with some moisture so they are well-soaked on the day of the festival.
Avoid chemicals
Say no to chemical treatments the few days leading up to Holi. Hair colour, perms, expose the hair cuticles, leading to more damage after you have played Holi.
A short trim
If your has split ends, it is more prone to damage and it might continue residue even after a thorough wash. So, make sure to give your hair a very short trim before Holi.
Protect the scalp!
Protecting the scalp is really important. The week prior Holi, make sure your scalp is healthy and hydrated. Do not use chemically loaded shampoos and keep chemicals away.