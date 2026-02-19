5 benefits of consuming microgreens

Subhadrika Sen
Microgreens are vegetables which are harvested between one to three weeks after planting
Those with Type-2 diabetes can opt for broccoli or fenugreek microgreens to keep their sugar levels in control.
Microgreens are rich in polyphenols which improve their cognitive skills.
Consuming red cabbage microgreens help in keeping cholesterol in check, thereby reducing the chances of heart diseases.
To keep your eye sight in check as you grow older, spinach, broccoli and dandelion microgreens are said to be effective.
Lettuce and fenugreek microgreens are said to be rich in iron content and helps those who suffer from anemia.