5 cliff-side cafes in Varkala with Amalfi Coast feels

This cafe, situated at the end of the southern cliffs, is one of the most beautiful cafes in Varkala with Amalfi coast feels. It has a great view of the sea. Do not forget to try out their classic Tres Leches Cake, Tiramisu, Blueberry Danish, and seafood options.
Nestled within a cliff overlooking the ocean and features an open-air atmosphere, it is ideal for those who enjoy watching sunsets. This casual eatery offers an authentic Italian dining experience with a variety of fresh seafood dishes and an appetizer selection, especially the ravioli and French onion soup.
It is one of the most long-standing favourite cafes in Varkala with Amalfi coast feels. It has an attractively designed garden and a bakery that gives it a Mediterranean feel. You will be pleased with the wood-fired pizzas as well as the handmade Swedish breads.
Located in the lush green area of the North Cliff, this cafe has an Italian trattoria feel to it. They are known for their genuine wood-fired pizza, seafood platters, and lasagne. It captivates with European Romance with its seaside library and warm lighting.
This eclectic cafe is located near Kurakkanni in Varkala. The building has a European look because it was made from old boats. The cafe also has a beautiful garden surrounding it. You can expect to find an amazing breakfast here, including Buddha Bowls and Dutch-style pancakes.