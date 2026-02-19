5 underrated Indian sci-fi films

Bristi Dey

Cargo (2019)

Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi starrer film, Cargo tells a story of a young female astronaut who aboards a spaceship and mysterious activities follow. It is now streaming on Netflix!

Who (2018)

This was the first time travel movie in Kerala and has been a real hit ever since its release. The protagonists are responsible to find the  reason behind a series of mysterious events occurring in a strange valley.

Antariksham 9000 KMPH (2018)

A Telugu sci-fi film which explores India’s satellite crisis in space. With its ambitious storytelling and impressive VFX it has gained immense love.

Patalghar (2003)

This Bengali sci-fi film, explores the discovery of a 150-year-old diary of a scientist. The search of a gun that puts people to sleep, turns into a wild hunt and interesting thrill that the movie talks about.

24 (2016)

A Tamil sci-fi thriller that revolves around a time-manipulating watch. With its standout performances, this film became a quick hit.

