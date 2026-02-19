5 underrated Indian sci-fi films

Bristi Dey
Cargo (2019)
Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi starrer film, Cargo tells a story of a young female astronaut who aboards a spaceship and mysterious activities follow. It is now streaming on Netflix!
Who (2018)
This was the first time travel movie in Kerala and has been a real hit ever since its release. The protagonists are responsible to find the reason behind a series of mysterious events occurring in a strange valley.
Antariksham 9000 KMPH (2018)
A Telugu sci-fi film which explores India’s satellite crisis in space. With its ambitious storytelling and impressive VFX it has gained immense love.
Patalghar (2003)
This Bengali sci-fi film, explores the discovery of a 150-year-old diary of a scientist. The search of a gun that puts people to sleep, turns into a wild hunt and interesting thrill that the movie talks about.
24 (2016)
A Tamil sci-fi thriller that revolves around a time-manipulating watch. With its standout performances, this film became a quick hit.