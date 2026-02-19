5 ways to turn dried flowers into art

Subhadrika Sen

Potpourri: Here's the OG use of dried flowers and plants - make a fragrant potpourri for yourself or gifting purpose.

Wall mural: Go all out and experiment with dried flowers and leaves to make a wall mural collage or wall art frames. Paste the flowers / plants themselves or opt for botanic prints.

Resin Coaster: Let the magic of resin work its way and turn dried flowers into coasters, tables, trays, bookmarks and everyday wear jewelleries.

Flower Vase: Take plain or white flower vases and paste dried flowers on them in a pattern.

Mobile Case: Turn your transparent mobile cases colourful and vibrant with dried floral infusions.

For more on Art