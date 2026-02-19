Ramadan 2026: 5 easy one-pot Iftar dinners

DEBOLINA ROY
This is one of the most wholesome and filling one-pot Iftar dinners for bachelors. Start sautéing the onions briefly. Then add chicken, seasonings, and soaked rice. Fill the cooker with water to completely cover the food and cook slowly until all ingredients are fully fused together.
A quick pasta can be made in a single pot by combining cooked, shredded chicken with a variety of vegetables and using ginger-garlic as your base. The combination of Italian dinner dishes with Asian spices results in a hot & tangy comfort meal.
Combine red lentils, oats, and meat with basic seasonings and cook in a pressure cooker. Let the lid whistle until cooked to a creamy consistency. It is very high in fibre & protein and will keep you full for the night.
One of the most nutritious and easy-to-make one-pot Iftar dinners for bachelors. Mix rice, lentils, with basic spices and salt in a pressure cooker and simmer it. After 4-5 whistles you can switch off the gas and enjoy your meal.
In one skillet, mix minced mutton with peas and spices. It cooks quickly and is great on one piece of toast. This is a life-saver for single guys that want something flavourful with the least effort.