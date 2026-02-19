Ramadan 2026: 5 high-protein foods for Sehri to keep you full and energised

DEBOLINA ROY
Muffins made from egg, spinach, onion, and vegetable mixture are great! In addition to being protein and fiber-rich, muffins can be made ahead of time and warmed up for Sehri. They will create a balanced meal when served along with yogurt or whole wheat toast.
Energy balls made with roasted pearl millet, ragi, peanut butter, coconut sugar, and nut or seed oils give you lots of energy from protein and healthy fat. If you’re looking for something healthy for sehri to fill you up, then eat at least 2 of these energy balls with warm milk.
This is one of the most easy to make high-protein foods for Sehri. Tender chicken is mixed with oats, spices and egg whites in this oatmeal dish to create a protein-rich dish. This protein-rich oatmeal will assist in repairing your muscles while providing long-lasting appetite satisfaction.
An easy way to prepare overnight oats for a protein-rich, no-cook sehri is by using plain Greek yogurt, chia seeds, chopped almonds, and fruit. It will keep you feeling full longer. The seeds and nuts will provide long-lasting energy throughout the day.
It is one of the most nutritiously balanced high-protein foods for Sehri. Shakshuka is a dish that includes poached eggs atop seasoned vegetable. It has a very high quantity of both protein and anti-oxidants. A healthy balance of both protein and fibre will reduce the chances of experiencing low energy.