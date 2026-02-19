The 4 most expensive music videos ever made

Udisha
Scream by Michael Jackson & Janet Jackson (1995)
This black and white video was way ahead of its time with its futuristic CGI and soundscape. Costing a whopping $7 million, this video was directed by Mark Romanek.
Die Another Day by Madonna (2002)
With a staggering $6.1 million budget, this iconic video used expensive CGI and special effects to bring the James Bond effect. The mega scale of production took place so that the video could be at par with the film franchise.
Express Yourself by Madonna (1989)
Yet another feature by Madonna in the list. The $5 million music video brought on the iconic David Fincher as director who created an elaborate, dystopian set inspired by Metropolis.
Estranged Guns N' Roses (1993)
The nine-minute long video which cost $5 million had everything from dolphins to a rescue mission using a helicopter!