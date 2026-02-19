Who is Ankur Vora, who will represent Gates Foundation at India AI Summit? 5 things you should know

DEBOLINA ROY
Ankur Vora is in charge of the foundation programmes for Africa and India. Born in Seattle, he runs the foundations' strategies in both regions focusing on global health, economic growth and innovation.
Ankur Vora did his graduation in Engineering - Computer Science, followed by an M.Sc. in Economics from BITS Pilani. After that, he completed Ph.D. in Economics at the University of Chicago, where he acquired skills in technical, analytical and economic aspects.
From 1998 to 2003, he was an Economics lecturer in at the University of Chicago. His career began with a stint at Goldman Sachs, trading fixed income and currencies, and eventually gained exposure to financial services and international markets.
Between 2003 and 2009, he was Principal for the Boston Consulting Group. He was also an executive on various investment and program initiatives at The Children's Investment Fund Foundation, mainly focused in Africa and South Asia.
Ankur Vora has been with the Gates Foundation since 2013 and has served as the Chief Strategy Officer. In 2026 he was appointed as the President for both Africa and India offices. This includes the supervision of six different offices.