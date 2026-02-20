Who's Bad Bunny's girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri? 5 things you should know

Udisha
The first meeting
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny first met jewellery designer Gabriela Berlingeri in 2017 in his home town and went on to have an on-and-off relationship till 2021.
Founder of a jewellery line
Gabriela's dream was to have a jewellery brand of her own. In 2020, she launched one and became the founder of the San Juan based jewellery line, Diciembre Veintinueve (D29).
Contribution as a singer
She has even contributed her vocals to some of Bad Bunny's very popular tracks including El Apagón and En Casita.
Feature in Bad Bunny's music video
Gabriela Berlingeri even appeared in the music video of Bad Bunny's global hit, Tití Me Preguntó where they had a fake wedding. This was a personal milestone for her since she is known for staying out of the spotlight.
Together again?
Gabriela and Bad Bunny had their official red carpet debut in 2021 at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. While they had split soon after, they were spotted having dinner in February 2026 reigniting rumours of a rekindled love.