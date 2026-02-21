Asha Sharma takes over Microsoft Gaming: Here’s what to know

Atreyee Poddar
Asha Sharma has taken over as CEO of Microsoft Gaming, the division that houses Xbox, Bethesda, and Activision Blizzard. That means oversight of franchises that practically print culture — from Call of Duty to Minecraft. Not a small sandbox.
Before this, Asha led teams inside Microsoft’s AI and consumer businesses. Earlier stops include senior roles at Meta and Instacart. Which means she understands scale, ecosystems, and what keeps people tapping, clicking, subscribing. She’s less “hardcore gamer archetype,” more systems thinker.
Her predecessor was Phil Spencer, who was the public face of Xbox for over a decade and spent nearly 40 years at Microsoft. Replacing a beloved industry veteran is more of a high-wire act.
Interesting twist: despite her AI background, Asha Sharma has publicly stressed that games must remain human-crafted. AI, in her framing, is a tool — not the auteur. That stance is likely to resonate with developers wary of automation eating creativity.
After Microsoft’s $69-billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, gaming became one of the company’s biggest bets. Asha’s job isn’t just to maintain — it’s to integrate, streamline, and grow across console, PC, cloud, and mobile.
Her appointment comes amid structural changes within Microsoft Gaming’s top ranks. It signals a reset moment — operational discipline paired with content leadership.
As an Indian-origin woman leading one of the world’s biggest gaming businesses, Asha’s rise reflects the changing face of global tech leadership.