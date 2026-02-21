When Sankar's novels made it to celluloid

ANOUSHKA NAG
Jana Aranya - Satyajit Ray (1976)
Based on Mani Shankar Mukherjee's novel, Satyajit Ray directed the 1976 Bengali film Jana Aranya (English title: The Middleman). It comes after Pratidwandi and Seemabaddha in Ray's Calcutta trilogy series. The economic hardships that middle-class, educated, urban youth of 1970s India endured are depicted in the movie.
Seemabaddha - Satyajit Ray (1971)
Seemabaddha is a 1971 social drama Bengali film directed by Satyajit Ray, which is based on the novel Seemabaddha by Mani Sankar Mukherjee. It stars Barun Chanda, Harindranath Chattopadhyay, and Sharmila Tagore in lead roles. The films deal with the rapid modernisation of Calcutta, rising corporate culture and greed, and the futility of the rat race.
Chowringhee - Pinaki Bhushan Mukherjee (1968)
Chowringhee is a Bengali drama film by Pinaki Bhushan Mukherjee, starring Uttam Kumar and Subhendu Chatterjee, who played the lead role, and Biswajit Chatterjee, Supriya Devi, and Anjana Bhowmick in supporting role. The movie revolves around the experiences of the characters the author Sankar meets while working at one of the largest and most reputed hotels of Kolkata, Hotel Shahjahan.
Sheesha - Basu Chatterjee (1986)
Sheesha is a 1986 Indian Hindi-language drama film directed by Basu Chatterjee, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Moon Moon Sen, Vijayendra Ghatge, and Mallika Sarabhai. The movie was based on a Bengali novel Mansamman, authored by Sankar. It was the first Hindi movie about sexual harassment in the workplace.
Shah Jahan Regency - Srijit Mukherji (2005)
Shah Jahan Regency is a Bengali drama film directed by Srijit Mukherji, starring Abir Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Mamata Shankar, Anirban Bhattacharya, Swastika Mukherjee, etc. The movie is based on the well-known novel Chowringhee by popular Bengali author Sankar.
Ek Je Chilo Desh - Tapan Sinha (1977)
Ek Je Chhilo Desh, starring Dipankar De, Anil Chatterjee, Sumitra Mukherjee, and Prema Narayan is a romantic comedy that tells the story of an odd scientist and his wonderful invention. It tells the story of how a scientist mistakenly creates a truth potion with the help of his niece.
Kato Ajanare - Ritwik Ghatak (Unfinished)
Kato Ajanare follows Sankar (Anil Chatterjee), exploring human emotions and social tensions as he navigates complex relationships in 1950s Bengal. The unfinished drama also features Chhabi Biswas, Kali Banerjee, Utpal Dutta, Karuna Banerjee, and Geeta Dey.