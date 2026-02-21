When Sankar's novels made it to celluloid

Chowringhee - Pinaki Bhushan Mukherjee (1968)

Chowringhee is a Bengali drama film by Pinaki Bhushan Mukherjee, starring Uttam Kumar and Subhendu Chatterjee, who played the lead role, and Biswajit Chatterjee, Supriya Devi, and Anjana Bhowmick in supporting role. The movie revolves around the experiences of the characters the author Sankar meets while working at one of the largest and most reputed hotels of Kolkata, Hotel Shahjahan.