4 concerts that were so loud they caused earthquakes

Udisha
Garth Brooks's 2022 concert at Baton Rouge, Louisiana
When Garth Brooks performed at Tiger Stadium, the loud energy caused the second-largest seismic event at the Stadium since 1988 when a football match was played.
Taylor Swift's 2023 concert in Seattle
The Eras Tour had quite literally shaken up the world when Taylor Swift took the stage at Lumen Field in July, 2023. According to data, the seismic activity generated by fans was similar a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, which seismologists dub the phenomenon as "Swift Quake".
Travis Scott's 2023 concert in Rome
This August 2023 concert caused tremors equivalent to a 1.3-magnitude earthquake, according to a local seismic station. Roman citizens were so concerned, they ended up calling the fire service.
Metallica's 2025 concert in Virginia Tech
When Metallica played Enter Sandman at Lane Stadium, more than 60,000 Metallica fans danced together, leading to tremors being recorded by the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory, who called it the "Metallica Quake".