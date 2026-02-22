BAFTA 2026: Which Bollywood actresses attended BAFTA before Alia Bhatt?

DEBOLINA ROY
Not Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone, Rohini Hattangadi was one of the first Bollywood actresses in BAFTA. She won the Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie Gandhi, where she played the role of Kasturba Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s wife.
The Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra attended the 74th BAFTA awards along with her husband Nick Jonas. Styled by Law Roach, she donned a pink floral jacket with white pleated plants.
Deepika Padukone was one of the Bollywood actresses in BAFTA who made waves in social media. She looked gorgeous in shimmery golden Sabyasachi saree, and her photos fuelled her pregnancy speculations.