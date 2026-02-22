What is Analog Sunday? Things to know about the brain-reset method

Udisha
Digital detox
After a strenuous work-week, that is mostly spent in front of the screen, a day of complete digital detox is important. Analog Sunday is that day in the week where you stay offline and take a break from the screen. This helps your brain relax and reset out of that anxious mode that is always on alert.
Increased focus
Our lifestyles almost force us to multitask in order to keep up but you have to say no to that on Analog Sundays. It is that one day of the week, where you must focus on a single task and nurture hobbies without worrying about the next task. It helps your brain concentrate better.
Healthier brain
The digital space is based on a reward system which keeps us on a dopamine on a high. Taking some break from the digital madness, helps our brains stabilise and become healthier.
Real world connections
Due to our growing dependence on the digital space both personally and professionally, we have lost touch with the real world. On Analog Sundays, you must change that. Take a stroll, meet a friend or just stare out of your window. See the world for what it actually is when not seen through screens.