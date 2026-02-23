4 iconic movie and television sets you can actually visit

Udisha
Hobbiton movie set (Matamata, New Zealand)
This was the iconic set used in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies which fans can still visit, with references from the movies keeping them company at every step.
Dubrovnik (Croatia)
This was where the King's Landing was famously shot in the legendary series, Game of Thrones. When taking a tour, you might as well recognize certain walls and roads that were shown in the series.
Rocky steps (Philadelphia, USA)
Remember Rocky Balboa climbing up the 72 steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in the Rocky movies? You can do the same too if you can visit the famous museum. There is even a statue built there, in honour of the films.
Ghostbusters' firehouse (New York City, USA)
The headquarters shown in the Ghostbusters movies is actually a FDNT firehouse which is in active use. Visitors can take a tour around this very famous location.