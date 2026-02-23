4 shows that fans saved from being cancelled

Udisha
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
A massively popular sitcom, it was cancelled by Fox in 2018 which led severe backlash from fans who refused to let the show end. Having heard the pleas, NBC took over and the show was able to return.
Family Guy
Fox had cancelled the show but reversed their decision when they saw the surge in DVD sales and higher ratings than ever before on Adult Swim, thanks to the loyal fans. The network saw potential in the show and it did not disappoint.
Lucifer
Fans ran an entire internet campaign, #SaveLucifer when Fox cancelled it. The movement made an impact and Netflix eventually picked it up and made it more famous.
Timeless
This show, though popular, failed to bag good ratings and had to be cancelled by NBC. However, their fans showed up and how! The network was forced to change their decision and the show returned for another season.