5 air-fried breakfasts for a healthy start to the day

DEBOLINA ROY
These are one of the easiest easy air-fried breakfasts, which is packed with protein. It is made with boiled shredded chicken, eggs, cheddar cheese and green onions.
These eggs wrapped in meat and then coated in cornflakes provide an easy option for hurried mornings. By air-frying the eggs it stays lighter and for the meat, you can use chicken or even soy granules.
This air-fried breakfast is a simple but fancy alternative to quiche. It has crust and uses bacon, Swiss or Gruyère cheese, and sour cream, which makes it even creamier.
These bite-sized sweet treats are ideal as one of the on-the-go air-fried breakfasts. Perfect as an on-the-go breakfast, these treats can be made by combining flour, sugar, eggs, baking powder and cinnamon powder.
Cookies for breakfast? Yes please. Breakfast Cookies are a quick and an easy baked option for breakfast with no added sugars and made with whole grain wheat flours, oats, and can be loaded with dried fruits, nuts and good quality dark chocolate chips.