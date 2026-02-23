5 symptoms of skin cancer

Subhadrika Sen
If you notice new growth on your body in the form of moles, bumps or scabs, keep a lookout for rapid changes in them.
If existing bumps, moles or freckles on the body start showing changes all of a sudden, it may be time to see an expert.
Any new rough patch on the skin deserves keen observation during its healing period.
If your skin has been sore for a long time, along with occassional bleeding, scales or crusts, it needs immediate attention.
If you feel a constant itch or pain around the growth area then show an expert.