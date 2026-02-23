5 things to check before selecting your perfect co-working space

Subhadrika Sen
Location scout: Pick your co-working space at a location which saves travel cost from home, has reasonable food shops nearby and is also central for clients to visit you for meetings.
Proper amenities: The co-working space should have high speed Wi-fi connection, central AC, meetings rooms, phone booth, pantry, clean washrooms.
Flexible timings: While most workplaces require day time, sometimes work continues in shifts through the night. The co-working space should be flexible enough to accommodate the same.
Comfortable for team work: If you have a small team of 10-15 people, the space should be designed such that it accomodates everyone in a single room / cabin or desk space.
Budget: The cost of renting the co-working space on a monthly / quaterly / yearly basis should comfortably come in your budget.