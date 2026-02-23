5 weekend getaways near Mumbai for a quieter Holi holidays

DEBOLINA ROY
Karnala Bird Sanctuary has over 150 different types of birds available. This nature reserve is great for both actively hiking or simply relaxing under some trees in the shade while listening to nature sounds and enjoying your surroundings.
It is one of the most offbeat weekend getaways near Mumbai, which gives you a chance to bask in the serenity of Sahyadari hills. The trek is of moderate difficulty and rewards walkers with amazing scenery. There are also waterfalls, valleys filled with mist and vast plateau areas at this fun location to go hiking.
With plenty of historical sites (such as Korigad and Tikona fort), Maval is now becoming an increasingly popular location for agro-tourism. Visitors have the ability to experience the countryside farm life along with luxury amenities.
Located among hills, rivers and waterfalls, Durshet takes you far away from the noise of urban life and enjoy an idyllic setting. You can either pitch your tent next to the Amba River, or relax in an eco-friendly resort.
Formerly a Portuguese colony, Silvassa brings together many cultures and includes remarkable views. It has three wildlife sanctuaries and heritage churches that were built by the Roman Catholics and you can also witness the Warli art.