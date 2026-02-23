Birthday girl Kristin Davis' iconic fashion moments in Sex and the City as Charlotte

Udisha

Charlotte's wedding dress

During Charlotte York's grand wedding scene in St. Barth's church, she wore the iconic Vera Wang ballgown that became a memorable fashion moment of the series. The strapless gown had a silk tulle skirt had set the trend for wedding gowns.

The power suit

In season 2, Kristin Davis' Charlotte, wore a halter dress with a big bow in the front. The dress, smart yet playful, is definitely one of the best outfits she wore on the show.

The pink dress

Kristin had stopped the audience in their tracks when her character, Charlotte wore a bright pink, strapless dress with a black belt in season 6 of Sex and the City. The look was said to be inspired by Elizabeth Taylor.

Valentino coat

In the first Sex and the City movie, a pregnant Charlotte ruled Manhattan wearing a blush pink coat over a polka dotted dress as she confronted Mr Big. The iconic look transformed her from the doe-eyed girl to a boss lady.

