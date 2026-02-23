From Virat Kohli to Ranveer Singh, here's how Sabyasachi reshaped the modern Indian groom

Atreyee Poddar
What Sabyasachi did for Indian brides is well-documented. What’s more interesting is what he did for the grooms. He gave them permission to care about textiles, about history... about detail. He made brooches, dupattas, layered necklaces and archival weaves part of the masculine vocabulary again. His grooms don’t just wear clothes, they wear memories of old Bengal ateliers, Mughal references, Victorian influences and India’s textile history.
A Sabya groom feels like a counter-culture idea: wear something that could be passed down, not just posted. And since today is the designer’s birthday, here’s a look at five famous Sabyasachi grooms who wore the label like a story.
For his iconic but intimate Tuscany wedding to Anushka Sharma, Virat wore an ivory raw silk sherwani embroidered with delicate vintage rose motifs which one of Sabya’s signature nods to botanical nostalgia. The soft colour palette, antique buttons and minimal layering gave the look a romantic quietness. It felt personal, less royal procession and more Renaissance portrait.
For his Lake Como wedding to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer embraced deep jewel tones, rich embroidery, layered textiles and statement headgear. Ranveer wore a vermillion Kanjeevaram sherwani for their Sindhi wedding. The brilliance of the styling was how it leaned fully into Sabya’s maximalist philosophy of heritage opulence without an excuse. Ranveer didn’t tone himself down for the clothes, they rose to meet him.
For his royal Rajasthan wedding to Katrina Kaif, Vicky wore an ivory silk sherwani with subtle gold marori embroidery, gold plated buttons with the brand’s Bengal tiger logo and a handwoven safa. The look was very well balanced with clean lines, tonal detailing and traditional craftsmanship.
For his wedding to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wore an ivory sherwani featuring intricate threadwork, layered necklaces and a classic turban. The singer was fully committed to Indian ceremonial dressing rather than diluting it.
For his wedding celebrations with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu donned a cream-coloured sherwani which he paired with a chanderi silk safa. The sherwani leaned into subtle embroidery and had classic tailoring.