From Virat Kohli to Ranveer Singh, here's how Sabyasachi reshaped the modern Indian groom

What Sabyasachi did for Indian brides is well-documented. What’s more interesting is what he did for the grooms. He gave them permission to care about textiles, about history... about detail. He made brooches, dupattas, layered necklaces and archival weaves part of the masculine vocabulary again. His grooms don’t just wear clothes, they wear memories of old Bengal ateliers, Mughal references, Victorian influences and India’s textile history.