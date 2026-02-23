Indian moments that made us proud at the BAFTA Awards 2026

Atreyee Poddar
The Royal Festival Hall glittered as usual. The gowns shimmered. The speeches stretched. But for Indian audiences watching from home, this year’s BAFTAs felt unusually personal. It wasn’t just about attendance. It was about impact. Here are the moments that genuinely moved the needle.
When Lakshmipriya Devi’s Boong won Best Children’s & Family Film, it was a tectonic shift. A Manipuri-language film standing shoulder to shoulder with global studio giants and emerging victorious? That’s the real power of craft. The win spotlighted Northeast India in a way mainstream Hindi cinema rarely does. It validated regional storytelling on the biggest international platform. And crucially, it reminded the industry that authenticity travels.
When Alia Bhatt stepped up as a presenter, she opened with a poised “Namaskar” before switching seamlessly between Hindi and English. It was brief and elegant. Indian identity wasn’t diluted for global appeal; it was carried confidently onto the stage. In a circuit that often flattens accents and cultures, that small linguistic pivot felt quietly powerful.
Seeing Dharmendra featured in BAFTA’s In Memoriam montage hit home. For decades, he represented a particular brand of Hindi cinema heroism — rugged, emotional, magnetic. His inclusion in a global tribute reel placed Indian film legacy alongside world cinema history. It signalled recognition beyond box office and borders.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made their BAFTA red carpet debut with composure and unmistakable presence. This wasn’t just fashion optics. Farhan’s association with Boong made the appearance symbolic because Indian producers are no longer peripheral attendees; they’re shaping projects that win.
In the documentary category, The Perfect Neighbour by Geeta Gandbhir secured a nomination for Best Documentary. A nomination may not sparkle like a win, but in documentary filmmaking, recognition is currency. It signals that Indian-linked storytelling is competing in spaces driven by investigative depth and narrative integrity.