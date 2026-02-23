Suffering from Brain Fog? 4 kitchen staples that act like 'fuel' for your focus

Udisha
Turmeric
Turmeric is known to have multiple benefits and most importantly, it can help with brain fog. The curcumin present in it helps against inflammation, which gives you more clarity.
Walnuts
Rich in Omega 3, walnuts helps you focus better and is great for memory. It can really help if you are feeling groggy.
Extra virgin olive oil
This oil can help your brain neurons function better, thanks to the antioxidants present. This leads to a more sorted and energetic functioning of the brain.
Eggs
We all know the multi-benefits eggs have. Egg yolks are packed with choline, largely used by the brain to send signal. So, if you have hit a slump, eggs can definitely help!