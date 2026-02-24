4 fruits that are healthier when they AREN'T ripe

Udisha
Green Bananas
When unripe, bananas are harder and green in colour and are packed with starch and pectin. These properties are great for gut health and the sugar content is lower than in ripe bananas.
Green Plums
Definitely healthier than ripe plums, green plums are packed with fiber, anti-oxidants, Vitamin K and have anti-ageing properties.
Green Mangoes
Green mangoes, although lot sour than yellow, ripe mangoes, contain Vitamin C, antioxidants. With lower sugar content than ripe ones, they help in digestion and have anti-inflammatory.
Green Papaya
While ripe papayas are fruits, when unripe, they fall under vegetables and can be used in multiple curries, stews as well as green salads. Extremely useful for digestion, they are rich in papain, which is a digestive enzymes. Ripe papayas are not as useful when it comes to breaking down proteins, aiding digestion.