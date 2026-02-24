5 creative home decor ideas under INR 1,000 to revamp your space

DEBOLINA ROY
Various kinds of air-cleaning indoor plants (such as Pothos or Snake Plant) can be purchased for about Rs.400-Rs,600. Use terracotta or ceramic pots to finish off your new nature area and keep them economically priced.
One of the most effective home décor ideas under Rs. 1000 is focusing on ambience lighting. For a soft illumination, look for a lantern made of a Moroccan style or sets of bubble candles that have a fragrance. These are usually sold at prices anywhere from Rs.300 to 700.
A quick way to give a room a new look is by changing the cushion covers. You’ll find five packs of cotton or velvet at a price of between Rs,500 and Rs.800. Neutral or chalky colours and geometric shapes make for a great choice.
You can make your space more personal with a simple memory wall. You may find a nice collection of three to five black or wooden frames for less than Rs.900. After that, put in either your own photographs, nature prints, or other creative postcard-type images.
Wall decals can give your rooms a whole new look. You can find high-quality vinyl wall decals or hanging wooden shelfs Rs.200–Rs.500. With these home decor ideas under Rs.1000, you can play with different patterns such as mandalas or quotes for empty wall spaces.