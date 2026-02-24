5 easy and creative wall decor ideas that don’t require drilling

DEBOLINA ROY
Utilise command strips to hang lightweight framed artwork or canvas pieces to your walls. By using these renter-friendly tools, it is simple to create a fun decorative wall and provide an easy way to regularly change out your display.
In terms of creative wall decor ideas for renters, leaning large framed images or wrapped gallery pieces against walls can create a relaxed, editorial feel. It adds depth and texture to a modern space.
Adhesive hooks are effective for displaying a wide variety of items, including fairy lights and lightweight lanterns and small photo frames. You can easily revamp any area of your home using these simple tool.
Use mini cable clips or LED holders to create a fun pattern of lights on your wall or ceiling. This type of transformation is 100 percent renter-friendly, as well as a unique creative way to decorate your walls.
Utilizing washi tape, create a grid of either posters or prints on a wall. This is a fun way to decorate dorms or bedrooms, and you can be creative with your walls without damaging them.