Bollywood actors' favourite food on set: What stars really eat during filming?

DEBOLINA ROY
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan enjoys wholesome vegetarian meals at the shooting locations of his films. The types of food he likes to eat are bhindi sabzi and moong ki daal reflecting a traditional taste.
Salman Khan, one of the veteran Bollywood actors' favourite food on set is tandoori chicken, fish, rajma and rice. Also he is famous for bringing home-cooked biriyani on set, and that too for the whole crew.
Shah Rukh Khan has chosen to eat lighter dishes that are healthy. He prefers for steamed fish, which contains very little oil and no added spices. And sometimes, he likes to have tandoori chicken.
Akshay Kumar generally picks healthy, almost 100% vegetarian options. Examples of his meals include steamed vegetables, chia seed pudding, thai curry with tofu and pumpkin, and smashed avocado on toast.
The Agneepath star prefers to consume six meals per day. His meal consists of lean protein and fibre from whole grains, along with healthy fats such as egg whites, grilled chicken, dal or avocado when on set.