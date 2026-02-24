Want a Bridgerton-inspired England trip? Here are 5 stunning destinations you should visit

DEBOLINA ROY
It is one of the most important destinations for a Bridgerton-style England trip. This Georgian home located next to Greenwich Park is where the Bridgerton family lived in London. The box-like red brick exterior and the posh drooping wisteria over the home give this residence the perfect look of Regency romance. Walk around the park and imagine how it would have looked when the carriages rolled up.
This grand estate in North Yorkshire and is most known as the home of the Duke of Hastings. The extravagant interior, impressive staircase and picturesque garden make it a feature of film. Don't miss the opportunity to explore the estate's buildings or surround yourself with the splendour of aristocracy.
This vast Georgian terrace represents the Featherington family’s exterior. Bath's most famous landmark, constructed of honey-coloured stone with impeccable symmetry. You can explore the Regency lifestyle within the period rooms of No. 1 Royal Crescent museum.
The cream-coloured exterior and classical pediments of this famous Bath building also serve as Lady Danbury’s home. Surrounded by landscaped gardens, it possesses elegance on so many levels. Enter inside and marvel at the wonderful assortment of art while envisioning a matriarch within high-society hosting social events.
This Hertfordshire estate encompasses 2,500 acres and is known as Aubrey Hall, the Bridgerton family countryside retreat. The estate has a rolling landscape and an impressive architecture, which create memories of family summer parties & getaways. Visiting Aubrey Hall is a must stop for a Bridgerton-style England trip.