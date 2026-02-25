4 foods that provide more energy than coffee

Udisha
Bananas
Bananas are famous for providing instant energy. Rich in potassium, vitamin and carbs, the energy is not just instant but also sustained. If you are engaging in an intense physical activity, you should probably have bananas handy.
Eggs
Eggs have several benefits and are a premium source of protein. Also containing healthy fats, they provide energy that lasts long and keeps your brain sharp.
Nuts
Nuts are basically a powerhouse of energy. From almonds and peanuts, to walnuts and pistachios, they contain everything from fiber, magnesium and anti-oxidants. They act like fuel for your body, providing you a lot of energy throughout the day.
Oatmeal
Starting of your day with a bowl of oatmeal keeps your brain and muscles energised, thanks to the controlled release of glucose it provides to the body, keeping it healthy.