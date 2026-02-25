4 late-night eateries in South Mumbai for midnight cravings

DEBOLINA ROY
Since its opening in 1945, BadeMiya is known for their amazing kebabs and rolls, It is one of the best late-night eateries in South Mumbai, that serves food on car bonnets.
Bachelorr's is well-known for their milkshakes and sandwiches available. But most people come for their iconic options, especially fruit cream and a bizarre green chilli ice cream.
Ayub’s restaurant is located down a lane off Fort, serving since 1985. People flock to Ayub’s at night to grab their malai tikka, mutton seekh or paneer roll.
Cafe Nur, located at Fort, serves oil-free ghee-based dishes. From the soft, slow-cooked chicken dum biryani to the enriched seekh kebabs, and the refreshing gud ka sharbat, every meal is filling yet inexpensive.