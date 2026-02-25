5 celebrities who have tattoos honouring their partners

Udisha
Brooklyn Beckham
Amidst the ongoing Beckham family feud, Brooklyn Beckham knows how to show his wife, Nicola Peltz some love. Among the several tattoos on his body, Brooklyn has dedicated 70 tattoos so far for Nicola, including their wedding vows and love letters.
Saif Ali Khan
Bollywood's Saif Ali Khan knows how to show Bebo some love. When the actor was dating colleague Kareena Kapoor, now his wife, he had inked her name on his left forearm, starting a popular trend. However, recent images have revealed that he has covered his famous tattoo.
Taylor Lautner
Actor Taylor Lautner love story was epic from the beginning, given he married his namesake, Taylor Lautner. So, of course they had to get matching tattoos! The couple have inked their wedding date, 11.11.22, on their forearms.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar has his wife, Twinkle Khanna's nickname, Tina, etched on his shoulder. It is the name by which the actor calls her by, holding a special meaning for the couple who have been married for 25 years.
Karan Kundrra
In a new addition to the list of lovers tattooing their partners' names on their body, Karan Kundrra has taken it a notch higher. The actor, who is dating Tejasswi Prakash, got his girlfriend's face inked on his chest and the internet is losing it.