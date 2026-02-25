5 fruits you should never store together

Udisha
Bananas and Apples
Never store bananas and apples together. The ethylene gas released from the bananas ripens apples faster, making they gooey and mushy. Long exposure can even rot the apples.
Peaches and Bananas
Peaches too, are quickly spoilt if they come in contact with ethylene. Storing peaches with bananas will lead to overripe peaches and can even spoil them in no time.
Tomatoes and Cucumbers
Like bananas, tomatoes also release ethylene and if cucumbers come in contact, they will turn yellow and will soon be rendered inedible.
Blueberries and Strawberries
Strawberries should never be stored with smaller berry types such as blueberries since they lead to molding sooner than usual. Blueberries are delicate in comparison and decay quickly if stored with strawberries.
Cantaloupe with literally any other fruits
Cantaloupe is the supremo of ethylene production and can even cause decay to bananas, along with other fruits like avocados and pears. They should also not be placed near citrus fruits.