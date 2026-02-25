5 reasons to break your fast with THIS fruit

Udisha
Instant energy
Breaking the Ramadan fast with some dates and water is a common practice. While dates carry a cultural connotation, it also has several health benefits, one of which is, it is an instant energy provider. With glucose, fructose and sucrose all together, they provide the required energy after a entire day of fasting.
Provides hydration
Ramadan fast, also known as roza, does not allow water as well. Dates help replenish the dearth of water to an extent, thanks to their high water content.
Helps in portion control
Iftar is a time for celebration as a large number of people gather to break their fast. However, eating after a long time can lead to over consumption of unhealthy food. However, dates are very sweet, which can bring down your feeling of hunger and help you keep your portions in check.
Good for digestion
Dates contain fibre, which is excellent for digestion. Long hours of fasting can cause indigestion and constipation and dates help prevent them.
Nutritious
Dates are extremely nutritious, with several essential nutrients such as vitamins, magnesium and potassium present. It provides the body with the required support it needs after fasting.