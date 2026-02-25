5 rooftop restaurants in Bangalore for an unforgettable dining experience

DEBOLINA ROY
Pocket pinch: Rs. 4000 for two (approx)
One of the most scenic rooftop restaurants in Bangalore, where you can enjoy the lively music or just sitting back and relaxing in the ambient atmosphere. Be sure to try some of their most popular items , like Matcha Tempura Prawns, Cheese and Truffle Fries and decadent desserts like Cheesecake and Kahlua & Coffee Tiramisu.
Pocket pinch: Rs. 3500 for two (approx)
Located on Conrad’s third floor, this restaurant has stunning views of Ulsoor lake. It’s a great location for anyone who wants peace and beauty while they eat. Some recommended menu items are the Mezze Platter, Paprika Chicken Skewers, and Cannoli and Tiramisu for dessert.
Pocket pinch: Rs. 2200 for two (approx)
Skyye is located on the rooftop of UB City at 16th Floor. There are open-air lounge areas, lighted floors, and a fantastic view. It is one of the best rooftop restaurants in Bangalore with a dance floor. There is also a dance floor and a selection of Chicken Satay, Barbeque Paneer, Pasta and many refreshing drinks.
Pocket pinch: Rs. 2000 for two (approx)
It is situated at the top of Barton Centre on the 13th Floor in MG Road. It takes you on a food trip to 10 countries through their menu. Some of the restaurant's featured items are the Banana Blossom Salad, Nonya Crunchy Soft Shelled Crab, Akasaka Prawns and Khaosuey.
Pocket pinch: Rs. 2500 for two (approx)
At Skygarden, you will find the best possible views of the city skyline. This outdoor venue has an incredible starlit atmosphere that makes it suitable for both small gatherings. Be sure to try their famous Drunken Chicken, Non-Veg Platters, Cheesecakes and Long Island Iced Teas.