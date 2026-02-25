5 rooftop restaurants in Bangalore for an unforgettable dining experience

Bang- The Ritz Carlton

Pocket pinch: Rs. 4000 for two (approx)

One of the most scenic rooftop restaurants in Bangalore, where you can enjoy the lively music or just sitting back and relaxing in the ambient atmosphere. Be sure to try some of their most popular items , like Matcha Tempura Prawns, Cheese and Truffle Fries and decadent desserts like Cheesecake and Kahlua & Coffee Tiramisu.