5 stars who may have been hit by the Oscar curse

Bristi Dey
Oscars have been the highest set of honour in the film industry. But did you know there's something called the Oscar Curse? This apparently means that once an actor has won an Academy Award, there's a subsequent decline in their career, personal life, or romantic relationships.
Hilary Swank
After winning two Best Actress awards in Oscars, it is obvious someone's career would be grand. But Hilary had a twisted fate, as a significant career downturn struck and a divorce deeply broke her personally. She is often cited as the victim of the Oscar curse
Michael Cimino
Director of The Deer Hunter and the classic The Godfather, won two Oscars in 1979. His next film Heaven's Gate practically bankrupted an entire studio the next year. Following years, his works were a flop and he never could matched any of his future works to the Oscar level.
Kate Winslet
She won the Best Actress award for her role in The Reader. A year later, her love life with Sam Mendes fell apart when she announced her divorce.
Sandra Bullock
After winning the Best Actress award for the Blind Side, the actress was slammed with rumours about her husband having an affair. Soon she got divorced in 2010.
Harold Russell
Harold, WWII veteran holds the saddest story amongst all. He received the Oscars for The Best Years of Our Lives, where he was played the role of a soldier who lost both of his hands, a role that mirrored his own reality. Following the win, he didn't get much offers and he went bankrupt. When his wife needed medical attention, he had to sell his Oscars for paying the bills.