Dalip Tahil falls into the Ganga while river rafting, makes hilarious joke

Bristi Dey
Actor Dalip Tahil, 73, recently ticked off an adventure sport from his bucket list. Braving through the strong currents of Rishikesh's blue waters, the actor embraced the thrill of river rafting
But nature doesn't quite discriminates when it comes to showing off its full force. As currents of the water gushed through the raft it flipped and Dalip fell into the water.
Instead of panicking the instructors were quick to pull him out of the water. With proper gears in place the actor came out of the water unharmed.
But sarcasm ruled the moment as he captioned the video, "Ganga Mata ne puraane paapi ko pehechaan liya." (Ganga recognised the old sinner).