Kylian Mbappé gets his driving license. His teacher? An Atletico supporter!

DEBOLINA ROY
The people of Alcorcón were left speechless as Kylian Mbappé nonchalantly walked into Autoescuelas Lara for an afternoon driving lesson. It was not expected that one of the biggest footballers would be walking across the quiet neighbourhood pavement.
Kylian, who is known to own luxury cars like the BMW i7, got into a learner car. The surprise element? His driving teacher is an Atlético Madrid fan. Given the intense rivalry between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, these session was a treat for the locals.
Before beginning his class, Kylian Mbappé greeted a neighbouring fishmonger another big Atlético supporter, who shares the wall with the driving school. The shopkeeper confessed his loyalty but appreciated the French player’s cordial demeanour.
As soon as the news spread online, the quiet driving school was flooded with calls, messages, and fans wearing his jerseys. Fans also asked the staff to keep shirts at the reception in the hopes of getting his autograph.