Kylian Mbappé gets his driving license. His teacher? An Atletico supporter!

DEBOLINA ROY

A superstar on Oslo street

The people of Alcorcón were left speechless as Kylian Mbappé nonchalantly walked into Autoescuelas Lara for an afternoon driving lesson. It was not expected that one of the biggest footballers would be walking across the quiet neighbourhood pavement.

Learning in rival territory

Kylian, who is known to own luxury cars like the BMW i7, got into a learner car. The surprise element? His driving teacher is an Atlético Madrid fan. Given the intense rivalry between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, these session was a treat for the locals.

Greeting the fishmonger

Before beginning his class, Kylian  Mbappé greeted a neighbouring fishmonger another big Atlético supporter, who shares the wall with the driving school. The shopkeeper confessed his loyalty but appreciated the French player’s cordial demeanour.

Social media frenzy

As soon as the news spread online, the quiet driving school was flooded with calls, messages, and fans wearing his jerseys. Fans also asked the staff to keep shirts at the reception in the hopes of getting his autograph.

