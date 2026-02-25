Martin Short's wife Nancy's tragic death: His journey as a single parent

Udisha
Martin Short and his late wife, Nancy Dolman shared three kids, Katherine Hartley Short, Oliver Patrick and Henry Hayter Short. The couple had adopted their daughter Katherine who tragically passed away on February 24, 2026 at 42 years of age. Nancy had passed away at 58 on August 21, 2010 after battling ovarian cancer.
Martin Short as a single father
Martin Short he lost his wife, Nancy, of 30 years, in 2010. Their children were in their 20s, and Martin Short took on the role of a single parent. "Our marriage was a triumph. So it’s tough. She died in 2010, but I still communicate with her all the time...especially regarding our three kids?", he said.
Loved ones never leave
Martin Short and Nancy Dolman met in 1972 and fell in love. After Nancy's death, Martin believed that while the mortal body ceases to exist, the spirit lives on. He had said, "Her death emboldened me to take risks. With real tragedy, you become a little more daring. It’s the yin to the yang: the positive part of life’s dark side".
Martin Short's kids
Martin did a good job raising his three kids. All of them had graduated from esteemed universities and went on to have established careers and none of them stepped into show business. In 2012, talking about his kids, the actor said, "My son Henry has just been backpacking round Europe. My son Oliver works at Warner Brothers and my daughter Katherine is a social worker."