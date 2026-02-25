Meryl Streep and Martin Short's real-life romance: Here's how it started

DEBOLINA ROY
In 2015, during their initial encounter, Meryl Streep backed Martin Short during his Broadway show, It’s Only A Play. They were later seen seated together in 2017 at an award show honouring Diane Keaton.
Their bond became stronger while attending a Broadway after-show party to celebrate their friendship with Steve Martin on February 4th 2023.
Only Murders in the Building premiered in 2023 and everything changed for Meryl Streep and Martin Short. Their ‘showmance’ felt authentic and inviting. But alongside, speculations also started to swirl about their off-screen romance.
At the Golden Globes in January of 2024, Meryl Streep and Martin Short were seen together. Later that month, on a podcast, Martin confirmed they were not dating and were only close friends. However, this denial produced more interest in their relationship.